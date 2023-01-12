HT Auto
Keeway SR 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.22 PS @7500 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,5302,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0002,09,900
RTO
13,42016,792
Insurance
11,11010,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7295,099

LML Star
LML Star
