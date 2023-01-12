|Max Power
|16.22 PS @7500 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|16 Nm @6500 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|223 cc
|334 cc
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,73,530
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,000
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹13,420
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹11,110
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,729
|₹5,099