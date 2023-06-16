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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Adventure [2024]

Keeway SR 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Adventure [2024]
BrandKeewayYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc334 cc
Power17 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

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Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres-
Length
1995 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1285 mm1465 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
760 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm29.6 PS
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
223 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8252,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,98,111
RTO
11,68015,848
Insurance
11,14512,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6284,857

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