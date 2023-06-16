hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Keeway SR 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandKeewayYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc334 cc
Power17 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres12.5 L
Length
1995 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1403 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
TelescopicMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8252,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,95,345
RTO
11,68015,627
Insurance
11,14511,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6284,792

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
Kia Syros EV HTX 51.4 kWh combines the longest claimed range with practical features aimed at everyday driving.
If I was buying the Kia Syros EV, this is the variant I would pick
10 Aug 2026
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
17 Jan 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers