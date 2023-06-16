In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS