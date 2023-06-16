In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Roadster
|Brand
|Keeway
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS