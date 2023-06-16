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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Roadster

Keeway SR 250 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Roadster
BrandKeewayYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc334 cc
Power17 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres12.5 L
Length
1995 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1440 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
760 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
120 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm29.1 PS
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 Valve-
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
TelescopicDual shocks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8252,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,93,565
RTO
11,68015,485
Insurance
11,14511,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6284,750

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