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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs R15 V4

Keeway SR 250 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SR 250 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 R15 v4
BrandKeewayYamaha
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc155 cc
Power17 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres11 L
Length
1995 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1325 mm
Height
1070 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm815 mm
Width
760 mm725 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
TelescopicLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8251,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,73,050
RTO
11,68013,844
Insurance
11,14511,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6284,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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