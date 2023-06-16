In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
SR 250 vs FZ-X Comparison