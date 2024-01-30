Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs FZ-FI V3

Keeway SR 250 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

SR 250 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Fz-fi v3
BrandKeewayYamaha
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc149 cc
Power16.22 PS @7500 rpm12.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.22 PS @7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc149 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,5301,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,16,500
RTO
13,4209,296
Insurance
11,1107,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7292,854

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3null | Petrol | Manual1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4null | Petrol | Manual1.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    An EV can catch fire due to multiple reasons
    Electric vehicle fires: investigating the causes and precautions behind
    30 Jan 2024
    A Volvo C40 recharge has been seen getting engulfed in flames in Chattisgarh
    Volvo C40 Recharge bursts into flames. Check details
    29 Jan 2024
    Mahindra and Mahindra continues to test the five-door Thar SUV at higher altitudes ahead of its much anticipated launch later this year. The SUV was recently spotted near Manali, Himachal Pradesh.
    Mahindra Thar five door SUV spotted testing ahead of imminent launch
    31 Jan 2024
    The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
    Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome & Metallic Black colours, priced from 1.36 lakh
    8 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     