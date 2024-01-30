In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. SR 250 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Fz-fi v3 Brand Keeway Yamaha Price ₹ 1.49 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 49.30 kmpl Engine Capacity 223 cc 149 cc Power 16.22 PS @7500 rpm 12.4 PS PS