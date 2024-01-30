In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm.
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
SR 250 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|Keeway
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.17 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49.30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|16.22 PS @7500 rpm
|12.4 PS PS