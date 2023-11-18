In 2023 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Keeway SR 250 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less