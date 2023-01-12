|Max Power
|16.22 PS @7500 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|16 Nm @6500 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|223 cc
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,73,530
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,000
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹13,420
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹11,110
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,729
|₹2,739