In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR 250 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS