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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs VXL 125

Keeway SR 250 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SR 250 vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Vxl 125
BrandKeewayVespa
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc124 cc
Power17 PS PS9.78 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres7.4 L
Length
1995 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1290 mm
Height
1070 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
760 mm690 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
223 cc124.45
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Rear Suspension
TelescopicDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8251,48,760
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,30,951
RTO
11,68010,476
Insurance
11,1457,333
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6283,197

VXL 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Vespa VXL 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
VXL 125 vs Activa 6G

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