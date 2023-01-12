Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|16.22 PS @7500 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|16 Nm @6500 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|223 cc
|124.45 cc
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,73,530
|₹1,29,259
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,49,000
|₹1,13,342
|RTO
|₹13,420
|₹9,067
|Insurance
|₹11,110
|₹6,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,729
|₹2,778