In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
SR 250 vs iQube Comparison