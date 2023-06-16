In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Keeway
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|17.55 PS PS