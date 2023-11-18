In 2023 Keeway SR 250 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Keeway SR 250 or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm & 14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less