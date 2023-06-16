In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Keeway
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS