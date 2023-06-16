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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Apache RTR 160

Keeway SR 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Apache rtr 160
BrandKeewayTVS
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc159.7 cc
Power17 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres12 L
Length
1995 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1300 mm
Height
1070 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
760 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
TelescopicMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8251,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,12,190
RTO
11,6808,975
Insurance
11,14511,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6282,850

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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