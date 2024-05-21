In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
SR 250 vs TZ 3.3 Comparison