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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Keeway SR 250 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc411 cc
Power17 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres15 L
Length
1995 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1455 mm
Height
1070 mm1165 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
760 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
120 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
TelescopicMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8252,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0002,06,394
RTO
11,68017,012
Insurance
11,14520,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6285,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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