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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Meteor 350

Keeway SR 250 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Meteor 350
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc349.34 cc
Power17 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres15 L
Length
1995 mm2140 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1400 mm
Height
1070 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
760 mm845 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
TelescopicTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8252,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,95,762
RTO
11,68016,191
Insurance
11,14510,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6284,790

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Videos

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