In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS