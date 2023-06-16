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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Hunter 350

Keeway SR 250 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Hunter 350
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc349 cc
Power17 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres13 L
Length
1995 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1370 mm
Height
1070 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
760 mm810 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
TelescopicTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8251,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,37,640
RTO
11,68011,541
Insurance
11,14510,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6283,429

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