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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs Himalayan

Keeway SR 250 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Himalayan
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc411 cc
Power17 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway SR 250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Tyre View
Right Side View
Engine
Rear Tyre View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres15+/- 0.5 L
Length
1995 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1465 mm
Height
1070 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
760 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
120 kmph-
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
TelescopicMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8252,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0002,15,900
RTO
11,68017,772
Insurance
11,14520,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6285,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Videos

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