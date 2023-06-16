In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Himalayan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Himalayan
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 2.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|24.3 bhp PS