In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.
SR 250 vs Classic 350[2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Classic 350[2021-2024]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|41.55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|17 PS PS
|20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm