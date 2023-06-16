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Keeway SR 250 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SR 250 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Rv400
BrandKeewayRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity223 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres-
Length
1995 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1350 mm
Height
1070 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm814 mm
Width
760 mm813 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm-
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
223 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 Valve-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
TelescopicMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8251,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0001,39,950
RTO
11,6800
Insurance
11,1455,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6283,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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