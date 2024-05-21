HT Auto
Keeway SR 250 vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
SR 250 vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Okhi90
BrandKeewayOkinawa
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity223 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
16.22 PS @7500 rpm-
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
223 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
14.2 Litres-
Length
1890 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg-
Height
1050 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm900 mm
Width
790 mm710 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,5301,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,86,006
RTO
13,4200
Insurance
11,1106,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7294,139

