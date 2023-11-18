In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway SR 250 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm.
Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour.
Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Evoqis has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less