In 2023 Keeway SR 250 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Matter Aera Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Aera engine makes power & torque 10000 & 32 Nm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Aera has a range of up to 125 km/charge.