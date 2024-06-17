In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
SR 250 vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 250
|Racer
|Brand
|Keeway
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|223 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.