Keeway SR 250 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
SR 250 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Racer
BrandKeewayMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.49 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity223 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
16.22 PS @7500 rpm-
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
223 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
14.2 Litres-
Length
1890 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
120 kg-
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,5302,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,92,740
RTO
13,4202,122
Insurance
11,1106,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7294,317

