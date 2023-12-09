Saved Articles

Keeway SR 250 vs Maruthisan Dream+

In 2023 Keeway SR 250 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.22 PS @7500 rpm-
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
223 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,5301,69,655
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,62,782
RTO
13,4202,122
Insurance
11,1104,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7293,646

