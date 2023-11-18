In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm & 25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less