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HomeCompare BikesSR 250 vs RC 200

Keeway SR 250 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Keeway SR 250 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 250 engine makes power and torque 17 PS PS & 16 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
SR 250 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 250 Rc 200
BrandKeewayKTM
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity223 cc199.5 cc
Power17 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 Litres13.7 l
Length
1995 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1341 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm824 mm
Width
760 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
17 PS @7500 rpm25.8 PS
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Oil Cooled 4 Stroke, 2 Valve1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
TelescopicWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,8252,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,0002,14,721
RTO
11,68017,177
Insurance
11,14512,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6285,248

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