Keeway SR 250 vs KTM RC 125

In 2024 Keeway SR 250 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SR 250
Keeway SR 250
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 125
KTM RC 125
BS6
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
16.22 PS @7500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
16 Nm @6500 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
223 cc124.7 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,73,5302,07,574
Ex-Showroom Price
1,49,0001,80,538
RTO
13,42014,773
Insurance
11,1108,219
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,7294,461

