In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl.
SR125 vs FZ-X Comparison