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Keeway SR125 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
SR125 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Fzs-fi v3
BrandKeewayYamaha
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc149 cc
Power9.83 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Left Side View
Right Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L13 L
Length
1890 mm1990 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1330 mm
Height
1050 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg135 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
790 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
100 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
125 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks-
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual Shocks-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,12,693
RTO
9,4409,015
Insurance
7,0576,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8902,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

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Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Raider
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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