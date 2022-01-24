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HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs FZS 25

Keeway SR125 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SR125 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Fzs 25
BrandKeewayYamaha
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc249 cc
Power9.83 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Brake View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L14 L
Length
1890 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1360 mm
Height
1050 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg154 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
790 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
125 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual Shocks7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,39,300
RTO
9,44011,674
Insurance
7,05710,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8903,546

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

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