Keeway SR125 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Keeway SR125 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
125 cc155 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0001,42,800
RTO
9,52011,794
Insurance
7,07813,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9143,603

    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
    2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
    7 Apr 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    Yamaha Augur premium scooter gets a sharp and contoured look.
    Yamaha Aerox influenced Augur premium scooter launches in this country
    9 Jan 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
