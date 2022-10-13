HT Auto
Keeway SR125 vs White Carbon Motors GT5

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm58 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0001,15,000
RTO
9,5209,200
Insurance
7,0783,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,739

