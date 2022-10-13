|Max Power
|9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Max Torque
|8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|58 Nm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Displacement
|125 cc
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,35,598
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,19,000
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹9,520
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹7,078
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,914
|₹2,739