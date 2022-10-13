|Max Power
|9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Max Torque
|8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Displacement
|125 cc
|149.5 cc
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,35,598
|₹1,42,827
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,19,000
|₹1,25,662
|RTO
|₹9,520
|₹10,052
|Insurance
|₹7,078
|₹7,113
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,914
|₹3,069