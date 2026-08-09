In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR125 vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr125
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|Keeway
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 91,259
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.83 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS