HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs SXL 125

Keeway SR125 vs Vespa SXL 125

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 125
Vespa SXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Displacement
125 cc124.45 cc
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,33,478
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0001,17,173
RTO
9,5209,373
Insurance
7,0786,932
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,868

