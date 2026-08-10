In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR125 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr125
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Keeway
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|9.83 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS