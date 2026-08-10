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HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs Elegante 150

Keeway SR125 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR125 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Elegante 150
BrandKeewayVespa
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc149 cc
Power9.83 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L7.4 L
Length
1890 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1290 mm
Height
1050 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
790 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Displacement
125 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,37,972
RTO
9,44011,037
Insurance
7,0577,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8903,361

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

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