In 2026 Keeway SR125 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
SR125 vs iQube Comparison