HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Keeway SR125 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Displacement
125 cc197.75 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0001,29,315
RTO
9,52010,345
Insurance
7,0789,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9143,199

Trending bikes

Find more
Trending Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

KTM 390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

LML Star
LML Star
1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details