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HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Keeway SR125 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
SR125 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandKeewayTVS
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc197.75 cc
Power9.83 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12 L
Length
1890 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1353 mm
Height
1050 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
790 mm790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
100 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
125 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksMono Tube - Mono Shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,46,820
RTO
9,44011,745
Insurance
7,05711,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8903,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

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