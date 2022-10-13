|Max Power
|9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Max Torque
|8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Displacement
|125 cc
|159.7 cc
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹1,35,598
|₹1,24,743
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,19,000
|₹1,07,315
|RTO
|₹9,520
|₹8,585
|Insurance
|₹7,078
|₹8,843
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,914
|₹2,681