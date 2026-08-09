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HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs Apache RTR 160

Keeway SR125 vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
SR125 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Apache rtr 160
BrandKeewayTVS
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc159.7 cc
Power9.83 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
Rear Suspension View
Front Brake View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L12 L
Length
1890 mm2085 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1300 mm
Height
1050 mm1105 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg137 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
790 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph107 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
125 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,12,190
RTO
9,4408,975
Insurance
7,05711,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8902,850

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

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Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

Apache RTR 160 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Raider
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar 150
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Pulsar N160
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs Apache RTR 180
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 vs FZS FI V4

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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
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2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
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New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
13 Oct 2022
The teaser that the brand released shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the upcoming motorcycles.
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