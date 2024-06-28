In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
SR125 vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr125
|Dost
|Brand
|Keeway
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.