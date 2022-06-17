Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs Intruder

Keeway SR125 vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Displacement
125 cc155 cc
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,0001,26,500
RTO
9,52013,626
Insurance
7,0788,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9143,202

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125null | Petrol | Manual1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs SR125

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Suzuki Intruder was launched in India a few years back.&nbsp;
    Suzuki Motorcycle India pulls the plug on Intruder 150
    17 Jun 2022
    Suzuki Intruder rivals the likes of the Bajaj Avenger.
    Suzuki Intruder becomes costlier in India. Here are new prices
    18 Jul 2021
    Suzuki Intruder
    Suzuki Motorcycle reports 10% decline in October sales amid supply chain woes
    2 Nov 2021
    Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
    Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    View all
     