In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Intruder Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Intruder engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the Intruder in 2 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Intruder mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less