In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SR125 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr125
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Keeway
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.83 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS