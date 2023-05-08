HT Auto

Keeway SR125 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
SR125 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Buzz
BrandKeewayStella Automobili
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 95,000
Range-90 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Length
1890 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
120 kg-
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 128 mm Travel-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil Spring Oil damped, 29 mm Travel-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,59899,161
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,00095,000
RTO
9,5200
Insurance
7,0784,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,131

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125null | Petrol | Manual1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Volkswagen AG plans to launch an entry-level crossover, Tiguan EV, and luxury SUV.
    Volkswagen plans a massive electric SUV offensive to take on Tesla. Details here
    8 May 2023
    Volkswagen ID. Buzz are being manufactured in three different variants.
    Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out
    21 Aug 2022
    Volkswagen aims to produce in a significantly higher number in 2024, compared to 44,000 units planned for 2023.
    Volkswagen aims to produce 44,000 ID. Buzz EVs in 2023
    28 Mar 2023
    Keeway SR125 produces 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm.
    Keeway SR125 launched in India, looks like a modern Yamaha RX100
    13 Oct 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     