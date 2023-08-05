HT Auto

In 2024 Keeway SR125 or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
SR125 vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Smak
BrandKeewaySeeka
Price₹ 1.19 Lakhs₹ 99,911
Range-130 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Displacement
125 cc-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Length
1890 mm-
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
120 kg-
Height
1050 mm-
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 128 mm Travel-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil Spring Oil damped, 29 mm Travel-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,35,5981,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,00099,911
RTO
9,5200
Insurance
7,0784,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9142,238

