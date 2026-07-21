In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SR125 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr125
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Keeway
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|9.83 PS PS
|20.21 PS