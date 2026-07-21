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Keeway SR125 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SR125 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Hunter 350
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc349 cc
Power9.83 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L13 L
Length
1890 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1370 mm
Height
1050 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
790 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
11
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
125 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,37,640
RTO
9,44011,541
Insurance
7,05710,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8903,429

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

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Latest Videos

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