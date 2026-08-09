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HomeCompare BikesSR125 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Keeway SR125 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
SR125 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandKeewayRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage50 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc346 cc
Power9.83 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Front Suspension View
Rear Suspension View
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L13.5 L
Length
1890 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1395 mm
Height
1050 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm800 mm
Width
790 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm153 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
100 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Displacement
125 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksTelescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,38,726
RTO
9,44011,728
Insurance
7,0578,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8903,413

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

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Latest Videos

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