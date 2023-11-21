In 2023 Keeway SR125 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,In 2023 Keeway SR125 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm.
On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour.
The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.