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Keeway SR125 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SR125 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr125 Rv400
BrandKeewayRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.18 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage50 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
SR125
Keeway SR125
Standard
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Keeway SR125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14.5 L-
Length
1890 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1350 mm
Height
1050 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm814 mm
Width
790 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
210 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
100 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled, SOHC-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Max Torque
8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm170 Nm
No Of Cylinders
1-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForksUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Pre-Load Adjustable Dual ShocksMonoshock(Adjustable)
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,4971,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,18,0001,39,950
RTO
9,4400
Insurance
7,0575,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8903,132

SR125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Keeway SR125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SR125 vs NTORQ 125

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RV400 vs 450X

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