In 2026 Keeway SR125 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR125 engine makes power and torque 9.83 PS PS & 8.2 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SR125 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr125
|Rv400
|Brand
|Keeway
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes